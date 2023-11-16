Morgan set to sail in Honiara

Sophia Morgan

Team Fiji sailor Sophia Morgan is determined to put our country on the world stage.

Born in Lami and started sailing since she was nine years old, Morgan who has just returned from competing in the Netherlands says her preparations for the Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands are on track.

She says she was introduced to the sport by her dad at the Royal Suva Yacht Club.

It was quite a scary start for Morgan especially being alone in a boat as a kid.

Morgan started competitive sailing when she moved to New Zealand seven years ago and the 20-year-old says family means everything which is why she decided to represent Fiji.

“What inspires me most to represent Fiji in the sport of sailing is because of my friends and family especially my bubu and my parents, it’s also my home too, it will always be my home.”

Morgan is one of Team Fiji athletes on IOC scholarships trying to qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Meanwhile, the Pacific Games will see more than 5000 athletes and officials from 24 nations compete across 24 sports in Honiara.