MiniMod Lalai rugby program launched in Lautoka

The Engadine Dragons Pacific Development Program and the Engadine Dragons Fiji Tour Australia, in partnership with the Muaira Rugby League, have launched their MiniMod Lalai Program.

The development camp kicked off in Lautoka this weekend for Under 10s teams from across Fiji.

This program aims to strengthen grassroots rugby league and provide young athletes with opportunities to excel both on and off the field.

Dean Sharman, Co-founder of the Engadine Dragons Pacific Development Clinic, said that the program has attracted kids from all around Fiji, especially Lautoka teams, to start this three-stage initiative for Junior Rugby League in Fiji.

The program is designed to teach children the fundamentals of League football, starting with the basics such as playing the ball, proper passing technique, and positioning.

The development initiative will progress further, with a National Gala Day scheduled for June, which is expected to be a major event involving 14 Fiji teams.

By September, the program aims to be fully operational, hosting an International Gala Day with the Engadine Dragons from Australia and the Marist Saints from Auckland.

