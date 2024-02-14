Kamikamica leads Storm book-drive for local students

[Source: Melbourne Storms]

The Melbourne Storm are leading a schoolbook drive for Fijian students in the lead-up to their ground-breaking trial match against the Newcastle Knights next weekend in Lautoka.

Storm CEO Justin Rodski and Fiji-born prop Tui Kamikamica announced their support for the Fiji Book Drive, encouraging donations and facilitating book deliveries to schools around the country.

Rodski emphasized the importance of their partnership in aiding schools lacking essential educational resources.

He highlights their desire to make a tangible difference in Fiji beyond their match against the Knights.

Kamikamica, driven by a commitment to community, will join Storm teammates in visiting schools, villages, and rugby league clubs, including his own home village of Somosomo in Taveuni.

Fiji Book Drive CEO Fiona Luth says the not-for-profit project aims to improve educational outcomes and life opportunities for students of Fiji through increased access to educational resources, predominantly focussed on literacy.

Luth says the Fiji Book Drive has delivered almost 300,000 books to Fijian schools over 12 years.

Meanwhile, the Melbourne Storm will take on the Newcastle Knights next Saturday at Churchill Park at 2:45pm.