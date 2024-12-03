U16 Tournament for 2025 Pacific Community Cup

[Source: Fiji FA / Facebook]

Fiji Football Association President Rajesh Patel confirms that the 2025 Pacific Community Cup will include a U16 tournament.

Speaking at the Extra Supermarket Fiji FA Awards, Patel spoke about how this opportunity will provide for young players with Fijian heritage, both locally and overseas, to prove their talent.

Patel adds this initiative aims to provide equal opportunities for aspiring footballers and strengthen youth development.

“This way we are giving opportunity to all the kids interested in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and America to come and trial and see if they make it to the U17 national team.”

The tournament will act as a trial for the Fiji U17 team and create a pathway for young players to represent Fiji at the international level.