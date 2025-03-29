Tailevu Naitasiri women struggle with player availability

[Source: Fiji Football Association/Facebook - Tailevu Naitasiri & Ba Women's players in action]

The Tailevu Naitasiri women’s team was defeated 15-0 by the strong Ba women’s team today in the Women’s Super League match at the Fiji FA Vatuwaqa Academy ground.

Tailevu Naitasiri head coach Elvis Goundar it was a difficult game against Ba, particularly due to the limited availability of senior players, who often have work commitments.

“Most of our youth players are coming in for training as most of our senior players are occupied. We accept the defeat today as we had a young developing team challenging the experienced Ba team.”

[Source: Fiji Football Association/Facebook – Tailevu Naitasiri women’s football team]

Goundar noted that the association faces the challenge of managing youth players who are also involved in the U-19 league and secondary school futsal competitions.

The Tailevu Naitasiri players are now proceeding to another venue for their next match against Suva in the U-19 league.

Currently, in the U-19 table standings, the Naitasiri girls are leading, with only one loss in the series so far.

