Rewa's Alam faces pressure as sole goalkeeper

Rewa FC is heading into the OFC Men’s Champions League with only one goalkeeper in their 19-man squad.

Alzar Alam is their only option between the posts since second goalkeeper James Do’oro and two other players couldn’t be registered in time.

This means Rewa doesn’t have a backup plan if Alam gets injured, which puts the team in a tough spot.

Alam is aware of the added pressure He’s also determined to give his all for Rewa and their supporters.

“Yes, the pressure is there since it’s a big tournament at a different level, but we have been preparing well and the football season started good for us.”

“For me, I am ready, so are the boys and we’ll give it our 110% for Rewa and the fans and family back home.”

Rewa’s lack of a backup goalkeeper definitely adds an extra layer of tension to their campaign.

It means Alam’s performance and staying fit throughout the tournament are even more crucial than usual.

Rewa FC will go against AS Tiga Sport tomorrow at 1pm in Honiara, Solomon Islands.

