Rewa FC faces AS Pirae

[Source: Rewa Football Club/ Facebook]

Rewa will play AS Pirae today at 1 pm in their upcoming OFC Men’s Champions League in Honiara, Solomon Islands.

Rewa FC will miss three key players.

The team will be without midfielder Epeli Valevou and defender Gabrieli Matanisiga, who are sidelined due to injuries.

Article continues after advertisement

Additionally, Kavaia Rawaqa will miss the match due to a red card suspension he received in their opening game against AS Tiga Sport last Sunday.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.