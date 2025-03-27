Rewa FC departs for Honiara

Rewa FC have departed for Honiara, Solomon Islands, to compete in this weekend’s OFC Men’s Champions League.

Rewa Coach Rodeck Singh says the team is in high spirits and determined to improve upon last year’s performance, when they narrowly lost 4-2 to AS Pirae in the semi-final.

Singh also addressed the OFC’s disapproval of three player registrations due to delayed submissions, which sees Defender Samuela Kautoga, winger James Hoyt, and recently signed goalkeeper James Do’oro unable to compete.

He acknowledged this as a setback but says that it has not negatively affected the team as a whole.

“Yes, it is a setback. We have lost some key players, but this is also an opportunity for other players in the squad to step up, take responsibility, and do their best in Honiara.”

Meanwhile, six Rewa players including Tevita Waranivalu, Setareki Hughes, Ivan Kumar, Samela Kautoga, Gabriel Matanisiga, and Epeli Valevou, who were recently on national duty with the Fiji Bula Boys have now joined the team and are traveling with them.

The Delta Tigers will face AS Tiga Sport in their opening group match this Sunday in Honiara, Solomon Islands, at 1pm.

