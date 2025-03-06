Rewa FC assesses returning national players

[Source: Rewa Football Club/ Facebook]

Rewa Coach Rodeck Singh says the coaching panel is conducting fitness assessments on six national players who returned on Tuesday to rejoin the Rewa squad.

Singh says they are having individual conversations with the players to determine their readiness for the opening match of the OFC Men’s Champions League this Sunday.

This is crucial to ensure the returning national players are in peak condition, without exhaustion or injury.

The team traveled to Honiara yesterday, and all players participated in training sessions for a final regroup.

Rewa will play AS Tiga Sport this Sunday in Honiara, Solomon Islands, at 1pm.

