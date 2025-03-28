New sponsors for Fiji FACT

Janty Kanvan Pte Limited, the distributors for Bic Fiji, have become the major sponsor for the Fiji FACT for a period of five years.

The 34th edition of the tournament will now be known as the Bic Fiji FACT.

Fiji FA President Rajesh Patel thanked Janty Kanvan Pte Limited for their timely support, following the expiration of their contract with previous sponsors Digicel.

He says the association hopes to maintain a strong relationship with the sponsors and secure another five-year extension upon the contract’s expiry.

Jigar Khatri, General Manager of Janty Kanvan Pte Limited, stated that the collaboration is founded on mutual respect and shared values, particularly concerning the development of rising stars and local youth.

“We are proud to commit a total sponsorship investment of approximately half million dollars and underscoring our belief in tournaments vision and Fiji FA’s leadership.”

The Bic Fiji FACT 2025 will be held at the HFC Bank Stadium from May 30th to June 1st, with the semi-finals and finals taking place a week later.

