Man City and Chelsea could earn £97m at Club World Cup

[Source: BBC]

Manchester City and Chelsea could earn up to £97m in prize money from this year’s Club World Cup.

The overall prize fund, shared between all 32 teams based on different factors, will be £775m, with £407m divided between all participating clubs and £368m awarded on a performance-related basis.

By comparison, last season’s prize money in the Premier League, external ranged from £175.9m for winners City to the £109.7m earned by bottom-placed Sheffield United.

Money awarded for participation is weighted by a ranking based on sporting and commercial criteria, meaning European clubs will earn more for taking part than teams from other continents.

The top-ranked European team by Fifa’s metrics will receive £29.6m just for participating – and they would secure the maximum prize available of around £97m for winning all of their group-stage games and then going on to win the tournament.

A group-stage win will net a team £1.5m, with £5.8m for reaching the last 16, £10.2m for reaching the quarter-finals, £16.3m for reaching the semi-finals, and £31m for winning the final.

As a result, Manchester City and Chelsea, the two Premier League sides in the competition who qualified thanks to their recent Champions League wins, could earn the biggest prize money ever awarded in club football over a seven-game format.

The expanded Club World Cup will take place in the United States from 15 June to 13 July.

Previously an annual tournament contested by seven teams, it will now feature 32 clubs and take place once every four years.

“The distribution model of the Fifa Club World Cup reflects the pinnacle of club football,” said Fifa president Gianni Infantino.

Teams from each of the six international football confederations will participate: Asia (AFC), Africa (Caf), North and Central America (Concacaf), South America (Conmebol), Oceania (OFC) and Europe (Uefa).

There are 12 places available for European teams – the highest number of any of the confederations – and they are decided by clubs’ Champions League performances over the past four seasons.

Only two clubs per country can qualify, so 2022 Champions League finalists Liverpool are not included but 2021 winners Chelsea and 2023 winners City are.

Other European teams have qualified through a Uefa ranking system determined by clubs’ performances over the four seasons.

