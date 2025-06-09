Learning curve for young Fijians at FIFA U17 World Cup

Source: OFC

It was a proud but challenging debut for Fiji at the FIFA Under-17 World Cup as the Junior Bula Boys went down 6-0 to Tunisia in their opening match at the Aspire Zone in Doha this morning.

Despite the heavy score line, the young side showed heart and discipline in their first-ever outing on the world stage. Head coach Sunil Kumar said the intensity and pace of the match provided valuable lessons for his players as they faced a world-class opponent.

Fiji started strongly, showing good defensive structure and composure against a confident Tunisian outfit.

Goalkeeper Melvin Prakash was kept busy early on, making several saves to keep Fiji in the contest.

Tunisia broke the deadlock in the 30th minute through Wassim Slama and quickly doubled their advantage six minutes later with another clinical finish from the flanks.

The Fijians regrouped after the break and continued to battle bravely, with Tukai Ravonakula coming close to scoring midway through the second half. However, Tunisia’s experience and attacking sharpness proved too much as they added four more goals to seal the win.

The team will now turn their attention to their second group match against Belgium on Friday, as they look to build on their experience and continue improving throughout the tournament.

