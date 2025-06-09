Deo leads race for Futsal IDC Golden Boot Award

Tailevu Naitasiri’s Abhishek Deo [right] celebrates after scoring one of his goals [Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

Tailevu Naitasiri’s Abhishek Deo has made a strong statement in the race for the Extra Golden Boot Award, scoring six goals on the opening day of the Extra Futsal IDC 2025 held at Vodafone Arena in Suva.

Deo’s exceptional performance propelled Tailevu Naitasiri Futsal to a dominant 10–2 victory over Rakiraki Futsal.

His efforts earned him the Extra Player of the Match award and set the tone for a promising start to the tournament.

Suva Futsal also kicked off their campaign in impressive fashion, securing a 6–1 win over Nasinu.

Meanwhile, Lautoka edged out Lami Futsal 2–1 in a closely contested match last night.

The final fixture of day one saw Labasa Futsal and Ba Futsal battle to an entertaining 2–2 draw.

A total of 23 goals were scored across four matches on the opening day, showcasing the attacking talent on display.

Day two promises more excitement, beginning with Rakiraki facing Lautoka at 2.30pm, followed by Nasinu against Labasa at 4pm.

Lami will then take on Tailevu Naitasiri at 5.30 pm before Suva clashes with Ba at 7pm.

