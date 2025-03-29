Delta tigers aim to come back stronger this year

[Source: Rewa Football Club/ Facebook - Setareki Hughes]

Rewa FC is aiming to go one step further in this OFC Men’s Champions League.

Skipper Setareki Hughes says the message to the players in camp is: “Do your best and surpass last year’s performance.”

He says the Delta Tigers are aware of how close they came to achieving their goal last year, ultimately falling short in the semi-final stage.

This year, despite the challenges, they are determined to give their all, with the support of their home crowd.

Rewa FC will go against AS Tiga Sport tomorrow at 1pm in Honiara, Solomon Islands.

