China's World Cup dream on life support after Australia loss

[Source: Reuters]

Coach Branko Ivankovic insisted China’s World Cup qualifying campaign was still alive despite back-to-back losses to Saudi Arabia and Australia over the last five days leaving them bottom of Asian qualifying Group C.

The expansion of the World Cup from 32 to 48 teams for the 2026 edition ignited Chinese hopes of a return to the finals for the first time since their sole appearance in 2002.

China came into the March international window a point behind second-placed Australia but the 1-0 loss to the Saudis in Riyadh last week and Tuesday’s 2-0 reverse at the hands of the Socceroos in Hangzhou put paid to hopes of direct qualification.

Third and fourth spot in the group offer a chance of a ticket to the finals via another phase of qualifying and Ivankovic said China’s mission in their June matches against Indonesia and Bahrain was clear.

“The next two matches are the key,” the Croatian said. “We must fight for victories.”

China face Indonesia, who are three points ahead of them in fourth place in the group, in Jakarta on June 5 before hosting Bahrain, who are level on points with Ivankovic’s team, in their final third-round qualifier five days later.

Ivankovic gave a debut off the bench to naturalised Brazilian attacking midfielder Serginho on Tuesday but, despite plenty of pressure, China were unable to find the net for the second successive game.

“It’s not a result we want to see,” Ivankovic said.

“Australia performed better in the first half and scored two goals, while we were the better side in the second half. It’s a shame we didn’t convert any of our opportunities.”

China will have forward Lin Liangming and midfielder Wang Shangyuan back from suspension for the June matches, while Ivankovic will hope striker Wu Lei and defenders Tyias Browning and Zhu Chenjie have recovered from injuries.

