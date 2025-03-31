Discipline a major concern for Rewa

Rewa FC coach Rodeck Singh commended his team’s efforts despite their 4-2 opening match loss to AS Tiga Sport of New Caledonia in the OFC Men’s Champions League.

Discipline was the major factor as the Fijian side were shown four yellow carded along with Rawaqa’s red card in the first spell.

“I’m happy with the boys’ efforts, despite losing four goals to two. But they had the fight in them, they still continued to fight. They wanted to at least draw a point out in this game, that’s something positive.”

He says that discipline is paramount in high-level competitions, and players cannot afford to let their frustration take over.

Rewa takes on AS Pirae next on Wednesday at 1pm.

