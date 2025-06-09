Auvray focuses on emotional control and squad rotation

[Source: Supplied]

Bula FC head coach Stephane Auvray says managing emotions and player fitness will be key as his side prepares for their next OFC Pro League fixture following a demanding run of matches in Port Moresby.

With only a short turnaround between games, Auvray revealed that the team is carefully balancing recovery, rotation, and performance, especially after learning important lessons from their previous outing.

“We’re preparing well. We have one day of recovery. Thankfully, some players have fresh legs.”

Auvray explained that early substitutions in the last match allowed several players to feature for only one half, a move designed to keep the squad fresh for the upcoming contest.

“We also made early subs, so some of our players only played one half. We’re trying to come up with the best formation to manage fitness, fatigue, and performance for the next game.”

However, the French coach believes the biggest takeaway from the previous match wasn’t tactical but emotional.

Auvray admitted the side struggled to manage the game properly when holding a numerical advantage, saying they were too focused on protecting the lead instead of controlling possession.

The Bula FC will face Tahiti United at 5.30pm this Sunday, and you can watch it LIVE on FBC 2.

