Suva Methodist students honour late head teacher in zone meet

Just two days after laying their head teacher Lasarusa Senibale to rest, students of Suva Methodist Primary School took to the tracks today at the Suva Zone One Primary School Athletics.

A minute of silence was observed during the official opening this morning, with the Suva Methodist athletes wearing black armbands as a sign of respect to their late headmaster, who passed away earlier this month.

Assistant Head Teacher and acting head of school Edith Tawake says the team of 100 athletes had been preparing for the past two months despite the emotional setback.

Article continues after advertisement

“It was sudden news for every one, but it did not take away the preparation of the parents and the students. Even though his sudden demise triggered the staff, it did not take away the preparation that the children were doing with their individual coaches in school.”

Tawake says the school faced a few challenges in getting ready, especially with some parents unable to afford the $2 daily training fee.

However, support came from other teachers and parents who stepped in to help ensure every child could take part.

The athletes have been training under professional coaches and as well as an inhouse teacher at Marist High School, focusing on both field and track events.

Tawake says the students have shown great determination, and the school hopes to bring home around 10 gold medals from the competition.

Earlier in the week, staff and students joined Senibale’s funeral service, where half the school turned out to pay their final respects to the man remembered not only as a head teacher but also as a former Fiji Schoolboys U18 assistant coach.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.