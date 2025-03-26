American dream: Petaia's NFL audition day arrives

Jordan Petaia will be out to impress in front of representatives from all of the NFL teams. (HANDOUT/QUEENSLAND RUGBY UNION)

Jordan Petaia’s NFL audition has arrived, with the Wallabies star among 14 foreign charges to feature in University of South Florida’s pro day in front of scouts from all 32 clubs.

The 25-year-old has spent the last 10 weeks at the NFL’s International Player Pathway (IPP) training program at Florida’s IMG Academy.

New Zealand basketballer Nathaniel Salmon and fringe Australian rugby league and union professionals Laitia Moceidreke and Laki Tasi are also among the intake.

They will be put through their paces on Wednesday (Thursday AEDT), alongside college talent from the region, before representatives from every NFL team.

IPP talents can be signed as a free agent or, if eligible, selected in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Roster rule tweaks implemented last year have helped IPP athletes secure a spot, with each team now permitted one international athlete exemption.

Petaia played 31 Tests for the Wallabies, debuting for the Queensland Reds when he was 18 and becoming the youngest Australian to play at a World Cup the following year.

Injuries routinely set the versatile talent back but at his best he showed explosive athleticism coupled with terrific hand and foot skills that enabled him to play most positions in the backline.

Brisbane product Petaia had the blessing of the Reds to chase his NFL ambition, a move that meant he ruled himself out of contention to play against the touring British and Irish Lions this year, although he could still return to the code ahead of a home World Cup in 2027.

