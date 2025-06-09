Yavutu programme promotes inclusive and collaborative teaching

One of the key priorities of the Yavutu Programme is targeted training for pre-primary and lower primary teachers with strong focus on peer learning, mentoring, gender equality, and disability inclusion.

Launched by the Ministry of Education in partnership with GPE, UNICEF, and the Australian Government, the initiative aims to strengthen early learning for children aged five to eight by improving literacy, numeracy, and social-emotional skills.

Senior Curriculum Specialist for Early Childhood Education, Laiyakini Marasaya says the teacher-focused approach is central to improving foundational learning.

We need to improve our foundational learning, which requires collaboration across all stakeholders, governments, schools, development partners, and communities, united in one mission, every child can learn.

He says the training initiative will also establish professional learning communities to support teachers through collaboration and mentorship within school clusters.

We have found out from districts that cluster works well, so why not explore on that? Focus on inclusion, gender responsive practice, and effective classroom assessment.

The Ministry of Education will also work closely with teacher training institutions to align pre-service and in-service teacher education with the revised early childhood and lower primary curriculum, ensuring teachers are equipped with modern and inclusive teaching methods.

