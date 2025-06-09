Westpac grants boost girls’ education across Fiji

Education grants awarded by Westpac Fiji continue to support girls to pursue their academic goals, with certificate ceremonies held in Suva and Lautoka.

Women and Girls Education Grants recognized 30 successful recipients from across the country, providing financial support to help ease the cost of schooling and further studies.

Westpac Fiji Chief Executive Shane Smith says the program is about creating long-term impact through education.

“Westpac Fiji is proud to support initiatives that create meaningful and lasting impact for individuals, families and communities. This year, I was particularly pleased to see strong applications from Fiji’s outer regions, with recipients selected from the western and tertiary levels.”

Now in its 15th year, the program supports female students across primary, secondary, and tertiary levels.

Westpac Pacific Managing Director Emma Low says education remains a powerful driver of change.

“Education is one of the most powerful tools for change. These grants reflect our strong commitment to promoting gender equality, inclusion and equal access to education for women and girls in Fiji.”

Among this year’s recipients are sisters Vivian and Taesha Chand from Ba, who both secured grants under the 2025 program.

Seventeen-year-old Vivian says the support will help her prepare for University.

Her younger sister Taesha says winning the grant cames as a surprise.

This year more than 1,000 applications were received, with grants valued at $500, $1,000 and $2,500 awarded across three categories.

