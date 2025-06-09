Water supply woes hit small towns

Water problems are no longer limited to Fiji’s major centers.

Residents in smaller towns like Tavua, Rakiraki, and Ba continue to struggle with unreliable supply and aging infrastructure.

While much focus has been placed on improving Suva’s water systems, the Water Authority of Fiji says it has begun assessing smaller municipalities, with some improvement plans already underway.

For now, many residents still rely on boreholes, while others face intermittent supply waiting and hoping for a lasting solution.



Water Authority Chief Executive Seru Soderberg [file photo]

Water Authority Chief Executive Seru Soderberg says they are looking into the issue.

“A couple of the areas of concerns that were raised in Tavua and in Ba, from the areas that was being raised, they are actually part of our plans for this financial year and the next financial year. And in this financial year we’re doing detailed designs, and in the new financial year we are seeking financing from government to actually implement the infrastructure that would bring an end to the suffering that is being faced by these communities.”

Soderberg adds that while projects are in the pipeline, improvements will take time.



Minister for Infrastructure Ro Filipe Tuisawau

Minister for Infrastructure Ro Filipe Tuisawau acknowledges the urgent need to upgrade infrastructure but is calling for public understanding of the measures taken by the Authority.

The water cuts at night, that’s a current issue because of the current drought levels here. So that needs to be explained to the people and specifically on the need to, (0:10) when they cut off the water at night at 10pm, that’s to fill up the reservoir. I think some people need to understand the mechanics of water management.

To ensure issues are quickly addressed, the Minister has directed staff to closely monitor conditions in their areas so that problems can be identified and fixed promptly.

