Vanuavatu Primary School roll continues to drop

Children of Vanuavatu

Villagers on the island of Vanuavatu in Lau are worried their school may shut down soon as the student roll continues to decline.

Island representative, Semesa Makutu says student enrolment at Vanuavatu Primary School has decreased from 30 to 24 this year.

Makutu states with more villagers settling in Suva, there are fears their school might close down.

[Island representative Semesa Makutu]

“We feel that if the roll continues to decline, the school might close down. So we are having talks with the people of Vanuavatu living in Suva about moving back to the village and having their children go to Vanuavatu Primary School to keep the school open.”

Makutu is pleading with city dwellers to come back as they want their kids to complete early education on the island.

Vanuavatu is home to over 50 families.