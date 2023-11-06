USP says it does not discriminate over appointments

The University of the South Pacific has defended the appointment of Dr. Mahendra Reddy to the Graduate School of Business saying they do not discriminate based on political affiliations.

This comes after the USP Staff Association voiced strong objections to the academic appointment.

In a letter addressed to the Vice Chancellor of USP, Professor Pal Ahluwalia, the Association President, Elizabeth Fong, outlines several concerns regarding Dr. Reddy’s appointment.

Speaking to FBC News, Association President Elizabeth Fong says Dr. Reddy was part of the Fiji Government, which failed to honor the Parliament’s decision to fulfill its obligations and outstanding member contributions to USP.

She says this is seen as a deliberate attempt to undermine USP’s status as a regional institution.

“Well, we were quite taken aback because of the situation of the Fiji First Government and the stance that it took with regard to USP and not paying obligated funds to the University. So this gentleman, Dr. Mahendra Reddy, stood up and voted against giving the grant to USP. In this way, we felt that he undermined the institution, the regional nature of the institution and the value. So it was a clear attempt for him to destroy USP as a regional institution.”

Responding to questions from FBC News, USP says Reddy’s appointment was made in line with the university’s Human Resources Policy and Procedures.

It adds that the appointment of Dr. Reddy, like any other at the campus, is based on merit, and USP’s policies.

USP says it has a duty of care to all its staff and does not discuss HR matters outside of the respective appointments.

It adds that they are aware of the concerns raised by the staff union, and they will respond to the union directly.

Dr. Reddy served as the Minister for Agriculture, Waterways, and Environment from 2017 to 2022, while he resigned as a member of parliament in January this year as an Opposition MP.

He also taught economics at the University of the South Pacific as a lecturer and senior lecturer, became an associate professor and dean of economics, and was then promoted to head the USP School of Economics in 2008.