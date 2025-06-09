Unregistered cemeteries spark urgent action

Poor record-keeping and unregulated burials on customary land are creating health and sanitation risks for iTaukei villages and communities.

The iTaukei Affairs Board told the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Justice, Law and Human Rights that many villages lack proper registers and clearly defined boundaries for burial grounds.

Deputy CEO Josefa Toganivalu said most disputes stem from burials in village compounds, which are discouraged for safety and hygiene reasons.

He added that villages in urban areas face land shortages, reiterating the need for better land management.

“Once this submission came up, then we started to look at this very deeply, and we believe that that is one way that we can do this. Another way is the current revision, our current review of our iTaukei Affairs Act that we are currently undergoing at the moment and that we can include all this.”

Toganivalu said the board plans to review and formally register all cemeteries to ensure boundaries and burial sites are clearly documented.

Committee Member Jone Usamate said stronger coordination between Tikina Councils and municipal authorities is needed to protect public health and maintain the sanctity of village land.

“So if there is already a provision within the iTaukei legislation with the provincial council legislations, can address these sorts of issues, in my mind, I am wondering why that has not been done by the minister or by the ministry itself?”

The iTaukei Affairs Board states that registering all cemeteries and improving coordination and land planning will safeguard public health and preserve village boundaries for future generations.

