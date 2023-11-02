Universities to undergo external review

In an ever-evolving education landscape, it is imperative that we periodically assess the performance and standards of our universities.

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro highlighted this during the announcement of the External Review Committee for Fiji’s universities in Suva today.

Radrodro states that this initiative affirms our commitment to providing world-class education and underscores the Ministry’s dedication to continuous improvement.

Article continues after advertisement

“This review is not a criticism of our universities but a collaborative effort to make them even better. The findings and recommendations of the External Review Committee will provide a roadmap for further improvement and growth in our higher education sector.”

Radrodro explains that, according to Section 9 of the Education Act and Sections 36-45 of the Higher Education Regulations 2009, institutions registered with the Higher Education Commission Fiji must undergo quality assurance reviews every five years.

He adds that the committee’s primary objective is to assess the overall quality of education.

The External Review Committee includes chair and Monash University academic Professor Simon Wilkie, Professor Paresh Narayan also of Monash University, Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission CEO Joel Abraham, Consumer Council of Fiji CEO Seema Shandil, Strategy Operation and Culture Fiji Director Dr Emily Yalimaiwai and Pacific Climate Change envoy Rex Haroi.