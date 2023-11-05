Universities review imperative for Fiji’s labour market

The periodic review of higher education institutions is imperative to shaping Fiji’s labour market.

This was said by Monash University academic Professor Paresh Narayan, during the announcement of the External Review Committee for Fiji’s Universities in Suva.

Narayan says the ever-changing economic landscape demands that tertiary institutions must also evolve to ensure graduates meet the demands of the labour market.

“We want to take stock of what the status quo is, and we want to then create that kind of awareness in terms of what a modernized knowledge economy should look like.”

Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro says the review committee is providing a platform for members of society, whether they are in academia or not, to hear their views on delivering the best higher education to students.

“The findings and recommendations of the external review committee will provide a roadmap for further improvements and growth in our education sector.”

Meanwhile Narayan says the committee is determined to ensure that there is a return on each dollar that is spent by government in its annual budgetary allocations to local institutions.