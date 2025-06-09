UNFPA boosts HIV services across 130 health facilities nationwide

The United Nations Population Fund is stepping up efforts to curb rising HIV cases by expanding services to 130 health facilities across Fiji, ensuring even the most rural communities have access to prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

UNFPA Pacific Director Bidisha Pillai says the initiative will focus on adolescent and youth-friendly services, providing vital information and awareness to help people access HIV care.

“We will also be making sure that there is information and awareness knowledge that is shared among young people, among women of the reproductive age to be able to access those services.”

Pillai says national consultations will soon take place across three Pacific countries to set priorities, with rollout expected early next year.

Permanent Secretary for Health Dr. Jemesa Tudravu says HIV remains one of Fiji’s major health concerns.

“As you know we are challenged by a number of important diseases in Fiji. And high amongst them is HIV. And we are looking at the number of mothers who have HIV and the transmission of HIV from mothers to their babies.”

UNFPA and the Ministry of Health are working together to strengthen healthcare services, improve awareness, and protect Fijians from the growing threat of HIV.

