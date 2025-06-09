Tunabuna pushes rice self sufficiency

Minister for Agriculture and Waterways, Tomasi Tunabuna with some rice farmers in the North [Photo: Ministry of Agriculture/ Facebook]

Minister for Agriculture and Waterways, Tomasi Tunabuna, has reaffirmed rice as a cornerstone of Fiji’s food security and livelihoods while addressing farmers and staff at the Dreketi Training Centre in Vanua Levu.

He noted that despite rice’s importance, local production remains challenged by climate change, rising costs, water management issues, and outdated practices.

In 2024, Fiji produced 8,598 metric tonnes of rice, with the Northern Division contributing 58 percent of the national output.

However, imports valued at FJD 86.6 million rose by 5.2 percent compared to 2023, underscoring the gap between demand and domestic supply.

Tunabuna stressed Fiji’s potential to reduce reliance on imports through favourable conditions, improved crop varieties, and stronger research support.

He urged staff and farmers to embrace innovation and reforms to boost efficiency and productivity.

As part of his visit, the Minister launched Fiji’s first rice–fish symbiotic system in collaboration with Chinese experts, an ancient practice that integrates aquaculture with rice farming to deliver ecological and economic benefits.

