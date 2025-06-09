Koroilavesau accuses media of one-sided reporting

[Photo: FILE]

Minister for Information Lynda Tabuya says she will speak to the Fijian Media Association to ensure that all actors in Parliament receive fair media coverage.

She said this in Parliament yesterday in response to claims made by Opposition parliamentarian Semi Koroilavesau that reporting on political matters was one-sided and in favour of the State.

“We in the Opposition always find that the coverage in the media is one-sided. It’s basically the government is in the limelight, I understand. But we would like to ask if you in your tenure as Minister for Information play a level ground to allow the Opposition to have their voices be heard and their views expressed in the media,” he said.

Tabuya said her Ministry had a good working relationship with the FMA and she would address the issue with the representatives of all of Fiji’s mainstream media organisations.

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“I will certainly raise that with them so that when they do interview Ministers of Government, they also seek your opinion on the matter. It is important to always at the end of the day ensure that our people make an informed decision on a certain issue or at least make an informed choice in terms of their daily lives, so that is a point well taken and I will certainly share that with the Fiji Media Association.”

FBC News has always sought to obtain comments from all Members of Parliament, including the Opposition, on all issues of national interest and will continue to do so.