Reclaiming Naloto

In Naloto village, located in Verata District in the province of Tailevu, the struggle against the sea is not a distant concern as it is a daily effort.

Every year, villagers gather sand, stones, and old tires to restore the land that the ocean erodes.

Village Development Committee Chair Sitiveni Tavaga says this effort is essential for survival.

“The seawater continues to invade the village, eroding our land. So we reclaim it again and again.”

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Tavaga says as one of the oldest villages in the region, Naloto has never relocated.

However, with 110 houses and a growing population, moving inland is not a viable option.

“We don’t have enough space. So we keep reclaiming the land to maintain our village’s location.”

He says work is expensive as they have already invested over $100,000 of its own funds to rebuild its nearly 800-meter shoreline.

Mother of three Sereima Taciqi says their methods are practical and improvised as the tires are filled with sand, stones layered along the coast, and relentless manual labor but the ocean does not remain still.

“High tide washes away the reclaimed land. Yet, we will not back down. We will continue.”

For the people of Naloto, climate change is not merely about rising seas it is about the exhausting cycle of rebuilding.

This cycle becomes most apparent during extreme weather events.

Jiuteci Tuwai recalls how swiftly the sea can undo their hard work during Tropical Cyclone Winston.

“Our home was completely flooded. The water surged from one side of the house to the other. We had to swim to reach higher ground.”

Such moments not only erase land but also months sometimes years of effort.

Even the younger generation is taking up the responsibility.

Village youth Sitiveni Favor says they regularly join elders in reclaiming the shoreline, viewing it as both a duty and a part of their identity.

“We will do whatever it takes. We help our elders reclaim our land. This is our home.”

Naloto’s shoreline has become more than just a boundary it is a frontline.

There are no guarantees that their efforts will succeed in the long run.

The sea continues to rise, and the reclaimed land remains fragile.

But for now, the people of Naloto choose resistance over retreat, rebuilding their land, one tide at a time.