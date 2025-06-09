Tui Nayau urges duty over self-service

The newly installed Tui Nayau, Ratu Tevita Lutunauga Kapaiwai Uluilakeba Mara

“You have seen its importance, the challenges that come with it, and above all, the beauty of installing a chief, a sacred tradition for the iTaukei people.”

These were the words of the newly installed Tui Nayau, Ratu Tevita Lutunauga Kapaiwai Uluilakeba Mara, as he addressed his people following the traditional installation ceremony held this morning on Nayau Island.

A sea of white and black attire filled the grounds of Narocivo village as hundreds gathered to witness the traditional installation ceremony.

The Tui Nayau reminded his people that while they have installed him, they have also confirmed the roles of other key traditional title holders, individuals who will carry these responsibilities until the end of their earthly duties.

He stressed that such titles are not merely symbolic but come with great responsibility, demanding honesty, humility, and unwavering commitment.

Ratu Tevita urged all traditional title holders in the Vanua o Nayau to serve with integrity, warning against self-interest and reminding them that their purpose is to serve the people.

He told them that when they serve with dignity they will bring unity to the vanua.

“This is a new era.The position carries significant responsibilities, and I will need the support and cooperation of all the chiefs across the Lau Group to strategize and drive progress in our province.”

He concluded by expressing deep gratitude to the people for placing their trust in the process and for everything they had done to ensure the successful installation ceremony a moment of cultural pride and unity for the Lau Group.

The traditional installation was followed by the customary bathing of the new Turaga Tui Nayau, symbolizing purification and renewal.

The day will continue with a communal feast celebrating the historic occasion and the leadership of Ratu Tevita Kapaiwai Uluilakepa Mara.

He will later be taken to his home on Tubou, Lakeba and await the traditional installation of the Lau paramount chief on Thursday.

