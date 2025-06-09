Tribunal of suspended Corrections Commissioner to begin early next month

Suspended Commissioner of the Fiji Corrections Service Dr. Jalesi Nakarawa

The Suspended Commissioner of the Fiji Corrections Service, Dr. Jalesi Nakarawa’s tribunal will begin next month from the 3rd to the 14th.

At the last tribunal appearance he pleaded not guilty to the amended allegations made against him by the state prosecution.

Nakarawa appeared before the three-member tribunal, Judge Justice Daniel Goundar, Court of Appeal Judge, Savenaca Banuve and Judge Justice Dane Tuiqereqere.

The tribunal is in relation to multiple allegations of misconduct against Nakarawa who was suspended on March 29, this year.

The counsel assisting the tribunal is Juleen Fatiaki, while Nakarawa is being represented by Simione Valenitabua Junior.

The final set of disclosures have been served to Nakarawa.

