TLTB pays out $26K to former staff

iTaukei Land Trust Board office

The iTaukei Land Trust Board has paid $26,000 in performance incentives to nine former staff members.

In a statement, the TLTB says the incentive is in recognition of their exceptional contributions to the Board’s success during the financial year ending December 31st, 2022.

Interim Chief Executive Solomoni Nata says the initiative, which was approved by its Board of Trustees, reflects the organization’s commitment to acknowledging the dedication and hard work of its people, even after their departure from the Board.

Article continues after advertisement

Nata adds the decision to provide performance incentive pay also aligns with TLTB’s Performance Pay Incentive Policy, which is based on the achievement of corporate targets against pre-determined individual and organizational strategic goals.

He says during the 2022 financial year, TLTB demonstrated outstanding performances across all aspects of its work, achieving an overall score of 90 percent out of 100 percent.