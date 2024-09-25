Tappoo calls for support towards music industry

Fiji’s music industry is flourishing; however, there is a need to ensure that the required support and platforms are provided to local singers.

This has been emphasized by internationally renowned singer Sumeet Tappoo, who believes that by providing exposure to local singers, communities can nurture their cultural identity and create a supportive environment for artistic expression.

He also stresses the importance of addressing societal constraints, as family and societal expectations for stable careers can pressure young people to abandon their artistic pursuits in favor of more conventional job paths.

“Sometimes singers in our country are not able to make this a profession because it doesn’t pay the bills. So hopefully we can create a platform where singers can make this a profession and dedicate themselves to art because music is not something that you can do part-time.”

Tappoo says it is vital to provide proper training initiatives that will support an environment for artists to build confidence in their abilities, leading to more impactful performances.

He adds that Fiji has a lot of talent and encourages young artists to pave their way with dedication and hard work toward enhancing Fiji’s music industry.