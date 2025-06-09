Tamani appointed Acting FBoS CEO

{File Photo}

The Fiji Bureau of Statistics has appointed Apisalome Tamani as Acting Chief Executive, effective from February 4, 2026.

Tamani, who currently serves as Deputy Government Statistician, will hold the position until a substantive appointment is made.

He succeeds Kemueli Naiqama, who has been acknowledged for his leadership and service during his tenure.

The Bureau has also extended its best wishes to Naiqama following his appointment as Fiji’s Ambassador to Japan.

The Fiji Bureau of Statistics says it looks forward to Tamani’s continued leadership in strengthening the country’s national statistical system.

