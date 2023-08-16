State relying on hearsay, one line evidence: Sharma

Former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama, Devanesh Sharma and suspended Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho

The State is basing its attempt to establish a connection between former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and suspended Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho in the USP investigation on a single piece of evidence.

Defense attorney Devanesh Sharma, presenting his argument for a no-case-to-answer submission, contended that the State’s reliance rests on hearsay evidence and a brief statement attributed to Bainimarama.

According to this statement, Bainimarama allegedly conveyed to former Acting Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu: “Oh! I suggested earlier to Tuks to stay away from the investigation.”

These assertions pertain to Bainimarama facing a charge of attempting to pervert the course of justice, while Qiliho faces a charge of abuse of office.

Sharma argued that the evidence presented indicates that Tudravu sought Bainimarama’s opinion during a National Security Council meeting concerning the USP investigation.

The interpretation of Bainimarama’s reference to “Tuks” and whether it pertained to Qiliho, along with the potential concern about a conflict of interest in relation to the USP investigation, remains open-ended.

Magistrate Seini Puamau announced her intention to review court records of Tudravu’s cross-examination.

The State’s legal representative, David Toganivalu, asserts that the prosecution has successfully demonstrated a compelling case to answer.

Puamau will deliver her ruling on the no-case-to-answer submission on September 5th.