Neiko tells of phone conversation

Former Acting Criminal Investigations Department Director, Serupepeli Neiko.

Former Acting Criminal Investigations Department Director Serupepeli Neiko testified in court today about a phone conversation he had with suspended Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho.

Neiko is the ninth and final witness for the Prosecutions in the trial against former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and suspended Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho.

Bainimarama is charged with a count of attempting to pervert the course of justice, while Qiliho is charged with a count of abuse of office.

Article continues after advertisement

The charges stem from a complaint filed by the University of the South Pacific in July 2019, pertaining to the conduct of former staff members.

Neiko told the court that on July 15th, 2020, he got a call from Qiliho.

When asked by the prosecution, Neiko in i-Taukei said Qiliho asked-“Director, sega ni kila cava dou se vaqaqa tiko kina na kisi ni USP baleta ni internal issue.”

The court clerk was asked to translate this, which says, “Director, I do not know why you are still investigating the USP matter as it is an internal issue”.

Qiliho was asked in court if he agreed with this translation, to which he said yes.

Neiko told the court that Qiliho asked to speak with the investigation officer.

He says he asked the investigating officer Reshmi Dass to come to his office, and this was when they called the suspended Police Commissioner.

He says the phone was on a loudspeaker and said that Qiliho directed them to stop the investigation into the matter from USP as it is an internal matter, and this was from the Prime Minister.

Neiko also revealed in court that he asked the investigating officer to take note of the directive from Qiliho.

He says that he also wrote this down in his diary.

The prosecution asked if he ever went back to the case after that, Neiko says he did not because he moved to another position in September that year.

Neiko will be cross-examined this afternoon.