Mothers encouraged to remain strong in faith

[Photo: YVONNE RAVULA]

A spirit of celebration, gratitude and encouragement filled Inner City Tabernacle Church today as mothers and church members gathered for a special Mother’s Day service.

The service featured heartfelt testimonies from members who shared stories of faith, resilience and God’s guidance through life’s challenges.

Church member Siteri Qiokata spoke about growing up in a Christian family and learning the importance of prayer from her mother.

She encouraged young people to build their own relationship with God and shared how her faith deepened through personal trials, including surgery in India that left her living with one kidney.

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Just a few years back, I went for surgery. I went to India, and I’m living with one kidney. And I’m a living testimony that God is still a healer.

Reflecting on her favourite scripture, Psalms 23, she says the words became more meaningful as she grew older and experienced life’s challenges.

“Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life. You are a child of God, and you can declare that.”

Another church member, Winnie Gauna, spoke openly about stepping away from work last month to focus on rest, family and personal wellbeing.

Gauna says the season had allowed her to reconnect with loved ones, strengthen her faith and reflect on God’s purpose for her life.

“You can’t be effective in serving others if you are not fully there mentally and physically.”

The service ended with prayers, thanksgiving and Mother’s Day celebrations, as members honoured mothers for their strength, faith and dedication to their families and communities.