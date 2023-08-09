Sharma files no case to answer, judgement next Monday

A no case to answer submission has been filed in the case against former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and suspended Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho.

Defence Lawyer Devanesh Sharma filed the submission today while making a number of arguments.

Director of Public Prosecutions David Toganivalu gave a verbal response but will be providing a written response by Friday.

Suva Magistrate Seini Puamau will deliver her judgment in the submission at 11am on Monday.

Bainimarama is charged with a count of attempting to pervert the course of justice, while Qiliho is charged with a count of abuse of office.

The charges stem from a complaint filed by the University of the South Pacific in July 2019 pertaining to the conduct of former staff members.

