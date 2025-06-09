Delta Goodrem aims to Eclipse favourites at Eurovision

Delta Goodrem has unveiled a first look at the staging for her Eurovision performance of Eclipse. [Photo Credit: AAP Photo]

Australia’s music darling Delta Goodrem has given fans a first look at her pitch for Eurovision glory, unveiling the staging for her epic entry Eclipse as bookmakers rate her a contender, but not a frontrunner.

According to Eurovision betting markets, Goodrem is currently the fifth‑favourite to win the contest, but remains at long odds compared with runaway favourite Finland.

Goodrem is one of Australia’s best‑known pop performers, breaking through in the early 2000s with her chart‑topping debut album Innocent Eyes and a string of hit singles.

She has since built a dual career as a singer‑songwriter and television personality, including a long stint as a coach on The Voice Australia.

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The 39‑year‑old has also been open about her health battles, including treatment for Hodgkin lymphoma at the height of her early fame.

Eurovision marks a bold attempt to win over a global audience.

“Performing on the Eurovision stage is something I feel so deeply in my heart, carrying Australia with me in every note and every moment,” Goodrem said.

“I wanted the staging to move like the universe itself, embracing light and shade, softness and strength.

“It was also incredibly important to me to wear the vision of Australian designers, while weaving in the beauty and elegance of our host city, Vienna.”

New footage and images from rehearsals at Vienna’s Wiener Stadthalle show a performance built around the theme of an eclipse, relying on lighting and costume rather than large props or heavy choreography.

Goodrem wears a custom gown by Australian label Velani by Nicky that took more than 500 hours to make and is hand‑embellished with some 7000 Swarovski crystals.

House of Emmanuele has produced a central decorative piece – a Swarovski crystal “eclipse” at Goodrem’s chest – described by the creative team as both ornament and symbolic shield.

The semi-finals begin on Wednesday, with Goodrem up on Friday in semi-final two, which screens on SBS from 5am Sydney time.

SBS will screen the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final live from 5am Sydney time on May 17.