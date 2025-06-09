Tagivetaua embracing Drua comeback journey

[Source: Fijian Drua/ Facebook]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua hooker Kavaia Tagivetaua says this season has been both enjoyable and challenging as he continues his return from injury in the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific campaign.

Tagivetaua made appearances off the bench in the opening rounds of the season before being sidelined for rehabilitation, temporarily halting his momentum early in the year. After weeks on the sidelines, the hooker returned in Round 10 and has since featured as an impact player from the bench.

“I’m enjoying it but it has been challenging.”

The forward admitted the transition from early appearances into injury rehabilitation was difficult, but says he is grateful to be back contributing to the squad again.

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“Just starting off with two games, then going into rehab… it’s good to be back.”

Tagivetaua marked his return with a memorable moment in Super Round, scoring a try against the Chiefs in Round 11 as the Drua continued their push towards the playoffs.

With the Drua on a bye this weekend, the hooker will now focus on preparing for their Round 13 clash against the Waratahs in Suva next weekend.

The game will air LIVE on FBC Sports.