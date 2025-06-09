Supyk sees positives despite Bula defeat

[Source: OFC Pro League/ Facebook]

Extra Bula FC defender Adam Supyk says the side is focusing on the positives despite their 2-0 loss to Auckland FC in the OFC Pro League Leaders Group yesterday.

Bula struggled to contain the New Zealand side at key moments, with costly mistakes ultimately punishing the Fijian outfit.

Despite the disappointment, Supyk believes the performance still provided encouraging signs heading into their final group match.

“Disappointed… but I think we can take some positives away from it going into our final game.”

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The defender said Bula still remains hopeful of securing direct qualification, depending on results elsewhere and their own performance in the next fixture.

“At the end of the day, we probably only need three points… and hopefully we can avoid that challenger playoff game.”

Supyk also pointed to periods where Bula managed to play good football against one of the competition’s strongest sides.

“I think we played some nice football at times… but a couple mistakes cost us at the end of the day.”

Bula FC will now shift focus to their final Leaders Group clash against South Melbourne United on Tuesday as they continue their push for a place in the knockout stages.

The match will air LIVE on FBC2.