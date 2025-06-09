Auvary proud despite 2-nil loss to Auckland

[Photo: FILE]

Despite a 2-0 loss to Auckland FC yesterday, Extra Bula FC head coach Stephane Auvary says he is pleased with his side’s overall performance this season.

Auvary said that in their first year of professional football, the team had exceeded expectations by reaching the semi-final contention stage.

While admitting that yesterday’s performance was not their best, he believed the team had the ability to secure a win.

However, missed opportunities ultimately proved costly in the crucial clash.

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“I think the boys have done a great job in their first season of the competition. Their performance today was okay, but I am proud of how far they’ve come.”

Extra Bula FC will play their final game of the season on Tuesday against South Melbourne FC.