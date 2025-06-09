Fuel shock raises alarm over health services

Health Minister Dr Ratu Atonio Lalabalavu. [Photo: FILE]

The escalating global fuel crisis is expected to place increasing pressure on Fiji’s health system, with warnings that it may struggle to operate at full capacity if sustained fuel price rises and fuel-related disruptions continue or worsen amid geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Speaking to FBC News, Health Minister Dr Ratu Atonio Lalabalavu said rising fuel costs, driven by international instability, could impact the health sector’s ability to fully maintain services, particularly in areas that rely heavily on transport and logistics across Fiji’s dispersed islands.

The Ministry says it is currently working with relevant agencies, including the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Infrastructure, to develop plans to manage the potential impact and ensure essential health services remain protected.

Dr Lalabalavu said preparations are underway to reprioritise services if needed, focusing on essential care while managing areas that may be deferred under constrained operating conditions.

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The Ministry emphasised that planning is already in place to respond to external factors beyond its control, including global supply chain disruptions.

“We have a plan, and when it comes to issues that are affecting health and delivery because of the fuel crisis, then that will come into place.”

While reaffirming commitment to maintaining healthcare delivery, the Health Minister noted that the situation highlights the importance of strategic planning to safeguard critical health services.