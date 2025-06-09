50-year lease halts mining in Nabukebuke

[Photo: FILE]

The people of Nabukebuke in Namosi have effectively ended the prospect of future mining in their area after securing a 50-year conservation lease over more than 30,000 acres of land.

This follows the withdrawal of the Namosi Joint Venture after nearly two decades of mineral prospecting in the district.

Mataqali Nabukebuke Namosi Holdings PTE Limited Director, Petero Saunivalu, says the mataqali accepted the company’s departure in good faith, despite years of engagement, education support, rental payments and community assistance.

Saunivalu says the move marks a major shift towards protecting their land and future.

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“We have come to the decision that we will not have any mining in Mataqali Nabukebuke Namosi Holdings. The term of the lease is 50 years; it’s a conservation lease. So from now, I can say that there will be no mining in Namosi for the next 50 years.”

Saunivalu confirms the conservation lease is now managed under Mataqali Nabukebuke Namosi Holdings PTE Limited, which is fully owned by the trust.

Nabukebuke landowners have secured a 50-year conservation lease, ending all mining prospects in the area after the Namosi Joint Venture withdrew following years of exploration and delayed licence renewal.