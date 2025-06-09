Ba crush Tailevu Naitasiri in nine-goal thriller

[Source: Ba FC/ Facebook]

Ba FC delivered a dominant attacking performance to thrash Tailevu Naitasiri FC 9-0 in their Extra Premier League clash.

The Men in Black were ruthless from the opening whistle, piling pressure on Tailevu Naitasiri early and taking full control of the contest with a series of quick goals.

Faazil Ali opened the scoring in the third minute before Sairusi Nalauvu doubled the advantage in the 15th minute. Ilisono Logavau added another just two minutes later, while Penisoni Tirau made it 4-0 in the 20th minute.

Ba carried their momentum into the second half, with Jone Loga getting on the scoresheet in the 50th minute before Faazil Ali grabbed his second goal of the match on the hour mark.

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Meli Vuilabasa added further misery for Tailevu Naitasiri with goals in the 80th and 89th minutes, while Tirau also completed his brace with another strike in the 85th minute.

The emphatic result further boosts Ba’s campaign as they continue pushing for top spots in the Extra Premier League standings.