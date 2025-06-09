Fiji to honour Girmitiyas with special commemorative stamp series

[Photo: FILE]

Fiji will mark the 147th National Girmit Commemoration with the launch of a special commemorative stamp series, paying lasting tribute to the sacrifices and legacy of the Girmitiyas who helped shape the nation’s identity.

The Ministry of Multi-Ethnic Affairs, Culture, Heritage and Arts will officially unveil the stamps on 15 May 2026 during the national commemoration event, which will be held virtually from the Fiji Museum and broadcast online and on television, allowing Fijians both locally and abroad to take part.

The stamp series has been designed to capture the journey, struggles, and contributions of the Girmitiyas, while also recognising the cultural traditions, tools, and materials they brought with them—many of which continue to influence Fiji’s identity today.

Minister for Multi-Ethnic Affairs, Culture, Heritage and Arts Charan Jeath Singh says the initiative is not only about remembrance, but also about preserving history in a form that connects generations, especially the Fijian diaspora around the world.

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He says that even in a digital age, stamps continue to carry deep emotional and historical value, serving as a permanent reminder of Fiji’s past.

Singh adds that the stamp designs were developed through careful research, consultation, and cultural input, given the deep significance of the Girmit legacy in Fiji’s national story.

The Ministry will release three commemorative stamps, each highlighting a different aspect of the Girmit journey and its lasting contribution to Fiji’s development and multicultural identity.