Minister backs tough new anti-drug measures

Tourism Minister Viliame Gavoka. [Photo: FILE]

Tourism Minister Viliame Gavoka says Fiji’s stronger action against drugs is welcome, warning the situation is “getting out of control.”

He says concerns over past cases involving alleged airline staff drug links are acknowledged, but measures have since been tightened to prevent recurrence.

Gavoka says strict protocols are now in place across the industry and are being closely followed in daily operations.

The DPM expressed confidence in ongoing efforts to address the broader drug problem facing the country.

Article continues after advertisement

“I have every confidence that the military and the police will get the results in respect of the law, of our rights as a people. But it’s something that we have to do.”

Gavoka says that Fiji’s drug challenges are becoming increasingly serious.

He said the drug problems are getting out of control, and there is a need to get on top of them.

The DPM says he is convinced that the overseas markets understand what the challenges are and what our country needs to do to address its problem of drugs.

Police Chief of Operations Kasiano Vusonilawe emphasised their role in the fight against drugs.

“There are demarcations of roles that we are given to both of us in terms of our joint operations. They have the demarcations of roles, the responsibility they have to look after.”

Gavoka says he believes international tourism markets understand the challenges Fiji is facing and the steps authorities are taking to respond.