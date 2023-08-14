Court to rule on no case to answer

Former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and suspended Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho

Suva Magistrate Seini Puamau is expected to make a ruling today on the no-case-to-answer submission filed by former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and suspended Commissioner of Police Sitiveni Qiliho’s counsel.

Defense lawyer Devanesh Sharma made a number of arguments last Friday while filing for no case to answer after the prosecution called in nine witnesses.

State lawyer David Toganivalu is also expected to give oral submission in court today.

This is in relation to a charge against Bainimarama of one count of attempting to pervert the course of justice, while Qiliho is charged with a count of abuse of office.

The charges stem from a complaint filed by the University of the South Pacific in July 2019 pertaining to the conduct of former staff members.

